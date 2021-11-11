Advertisement

Bagel in the Street event just got even more exciting!

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One day until our annual Bagel in the Street!  Head Coach Dante Dudley from Rapid City’s new indoor football team will be there to support the KOTA Care & Share Food Drive!  Please join us Friday in front of the Duhamel building on St Joe St., between 5th and 6th streets, in downtown Rapid City.  We’ll be there to collect your generous donation and give you a white chocolate chip bagel from Black Hills Bagels and a cup of coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee or a Pepsi product from Pepsi of the Black Hills.  See you there 6:30 am- 9:00 am!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowners of Hideaway Hills are taking another step towards what they feel is justice for...
Latest Hideaway Hills study shows all 153 houses are uninhabitable
stock footage of judge's gavel
Jury returns $42 million dollars for Rapid City woman injured while working for UPS
Rapid City man guilty of attempting to entice a minor for unlawful sex acts
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
Taking out cash.
Inflation cuts Rapid City’s wallet deep with high grocery and gas prices

Latest News

Come grab a bagel and a beverage, meet your favorite news personalities and donate to those in need at the annual Bagel in the Street event
Highway Patrol Graduation Set For Friday
Child vaccination
White House comments on vaccinations for a younger age group
drive
VETERAN DRIVE - VOD - clipped version