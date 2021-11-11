Advertisement

22-million babies miss Measles vaccine in 2020

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been the disease everyone’s paying attention to.

However, Measles is one of the most contagious known diseases and it kills more than 60-thousand people a year.

Most of those who fall victim to it are young children, and 22-million infants didn’t receive the vaccination for it last year. As well as three million more kids than in 2019, which was the largest increase in more than 20 years.

Although reported cases of the disease fell in 2020, the CDC says that’s likely because of under-reporting due to the pandemic being the main priority.

Dr. Kate O’Brien, Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals at the World Health Organization, said in a statement, “It’s critical that countries vaccinate as quickly as possible against COVID-19, but this requires new resources so that it does not come at the cost of essential immunization programs. Routine immunization must be protected and strengthened; otherwise, we risk trading one deadly disease for another.”

