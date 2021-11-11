1 arrested in SD shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

SCOTLAND, S.D. (AP) — A third person has died in a shooting in southeastern South Dakota that left two others injured, according to state investigators.

Bon Homme County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in Scotland Tuesday evening, according to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found two people dead and three others who had suffered gunshot wounds. DCI says one of the three who were injured later died.

DCI special agents arrested one man without incident on possible charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators say the shooting was the result of a domestic-related alternation. They believe there is no further threat to the public following the arrest of a suspect.

Scotland is a city of about 800 residents located northwest of Yankton.

No further details were released.

