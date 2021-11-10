“You’ll be seeing a lot more construction going on here in the next 10 years.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In that study, they found an increase of people coming to Box Elder and overflowing to Rapid City that would in turn increase traffic in the area.

As of now, the exit is a nontraditional interchange, meaning there are no on and off-ramps on the east side.

Based on that study, the Department of Transportation will develop six lanes on the interstate from Exit 63 back to exit 61, and as they expect traffic to increase, they will continue the six lanes through Rapid City.

”Here in the next 10 years both the interstate and US 16 are going through a lot of construction projects to accommodate traffic, a lot of development, there’s a lot of new housing going in, so it’s an exciting time for the city of Rapid City,” said Mike Carlson, Rapid City area engineer for South Dakota Department of Transportation.

He says the plans for the interchange construction are underway, with on-the-ground work expected to start in approximately 7 to 8 years.

