Stevens cross country celebrates state championship
Raider boys claim team and individual titles
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Stevens cross country team delivered a big season. The Raider boys captured the “AA” team championship. Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum won the boys individual title. The Stevens girls finished 3rd at state which earned Stevens the boys and girls combined championship.
