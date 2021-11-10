Advertisement

Stevens cross country celebrates state championship

Raider boys claim team and individual titles
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Stevens cross country team delivered a big season. The Raider boys captured the “AA” team championship. Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum won the boys individual title. The Stevens girls finished 3rd at state which earned Stevens the boys and girls combined championship.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Jury returns $42 million dollars for Rapid City woman injured while working for UPS
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit...
An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City
A new report found that South Dakota is one of the state’s highest at-risk of losing its most...
South Dakota among the worst states for losing workers to ‘brain drain’
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman
“This is heading to the Supreme Court...” South Dakota House, Senate no closer to redistricting deal

Latest News

11-9 stevens cross country
Stevens cross country celebrates state championship
11-8 MARSHALS
Dudley named head coach of Marshals football team
11-8 MARSHALS
Dudly named head coach of Marshals football team
11-8 fish
Big Ol’ Fish-Leah Benford