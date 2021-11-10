Rapid City man guilty of attempting to entice a minor for unlawful sex acts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was found guilty of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Christopher Truax, 34, had the verdict handed down to him on November 3, following a federal jury trial in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a mandatory minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The District of South Dakota Acting United States Attorney, Dennis R. Holmes, said that the evidence at trial established that Truax had been arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation that was conducted during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators.

The evidence was collected as a result of multiple chats and text messages with a person who Truax believed to be a 13 year-old girl. In fact, Truax was communitcating with an undercover agent with whom he proceeded to negotiate a time and place where he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts.

When Truax went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest.

This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.

A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date has not been set. The defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

