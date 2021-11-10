Monthly money-saving tips from the Pennywise newspaper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s Pennywise time, Paula Vogelgesang shares some helpful hacks shared with her via the Pennywise paper.

Make it Yourself Scrubbers: “A lady stopped me in the grocery store one day and told me how she makes her own pan scrubbers from the empty potato bags. They are a kind of plastic mesh and all she did was fold/wad them into the shape she wanted and then used rubber bands to hold it together. I made one and it works just great!”

Run and Get It Water: “Am bringing some samples of how the ‘older generation’ got their “Running Water”! Running water in the home was unheard of in the early days, folks used buckets to carry water from a stream/creek, a dam or if you were lucky, a cistern or even a well close to the house. They also did not have indoor bathrooms, the ‘outhouse’ (a shed out back with board seat was it) for indoor use, they used a ‘chamber pot’ and it was carried out to the ‘outhouse’ emptied, washed out, and taken back inside and placed usually in a closet. Baths were taken in the washtub that mom/grandma scrubbed the clothing in, a scrub board was used to rub out the stains.”

No Frosty Windshield: “Mix ¼ cup white vinegar with ¾ cup of water and spray it on your windshield at night, there will be no frost on the windshield in the morning.”

Dryer Sheets: “Will protect that expensive saddle and saddle blankets if you put some dryer sheets around the saddles and also tuck them in among the saddle blankets.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.