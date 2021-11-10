Lots if Wind in the Forecast the next Couple of Days.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gusty winds will develop today with a Wind Advisory in effect for the western South Dakota plains. Gusts to 50 miles per hour are likely. Any rain will move off to the east later today.

Even stronger winds develop Veterans Day and temperatures will be colder. We’ll see some wind gusts to 60 miles per hour Thursday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Another fast-moving disturbance will bring a few showers Saturday along with breezy conditions, then dry and mild weather returns early next week.

