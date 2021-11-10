Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - African Beef Curry

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here is a super easy, super flavorful one pot meal!

First, brown a pound of stew meat.

Place in a slow cooker and add a can of diced tomatoes, un-drained, along with a small chopped onion, a small chopped green pepper and a small chopped orange pepper.

Also add 2 tablespoons of good curry powder and a half teaspoon of salt.

Stir to combine and cook on high for an hour and half.

Serve over rice and top with salted peanuts and raisins, if desired.

