Breezy Wednesday, but Really Windy Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are several disturbances, mainly spotty in nature that will keep us wet over the next seven days.

These disturbances are not going to be an inconvenient mess, they will be more in the vein of hit-and-miss showers both liquid and a few showers of the snowflake variety in the Northern Hills. At best, late in the day on Wednesday and into Thursday we could see an inch or two in the Northern and Central Hills on both the Wyoming and South Dakota sides. Overall the event will translate into a cold and windy rain versus a widespread snow event for most of us. In fact we stay close to normal (50°) on Wednesday.

The main weather story is going to be the threat of very gusty winds between now and Veteran’s Day. We could see winds close to 70mph across the entire viewing area so please make sure you prepare the outside of your living space appropriately. Bing in anything that could become a projectile.

Tonight mainly dry but there could be a spotty shower here and there, 40°. Then windy and late-day clearing with a chance of AM rain Wednesday with a high of 49°.

