Advertisement

Breezy Wednesday, but Really Windy Thursday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are several disturbances, mainly spotty in nature that will keep us wet over the next seven days.

These disturbances are not going to be an inconvenient mess, they will be more in the vein of hit-and-miss showers both liquid and a few showers of the snowflake variety in the Northern Hills. At best, late in the day on Wednesday and into Thursday we could see an inch or two in the Northern and Central Hills on both the Wyoming and South Dakota sides. Overall the event will translate into a cold and windy rain versus a widespread snow event for most of us. In fact we stay close to normal (50°) on Wednesday.

The main weather story is going to be the threat of very gusty winds between now and Veteran’s Day. We could see winds close to 70mph across the entire viewing area so please make sure you prepare the outside of your living space appropriately. Bing in anything that could become a projectile.

Tonight mainly dry but there could be a spotty shower here and there, 40°. Then windy and late-day clearing with a chance of AM rain Wednesday with a high of 49°.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Jury returns $42 million dollars for Rapid City woman injured while working for UPS
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit...
An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City
A new report found that South Dakota is one of the state’s highest at-risk of losing its most...
South Dakota among the worst states for losing workers to ‘brain drain’
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman
“This is heading to the Supreme Court...” South Dakota House, Senate no closer to redistricting deal

Latest News

forecast
KOTA Rhonda Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Today; Cooler Wednesday with Isolated Showers Possible
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN forecast
clouds increase
Dry then Small Rain and Snow Chances This Week