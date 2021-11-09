Advertisement

Warmer Today; Cooler Wednesday with Isolated Showers Possible

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After some light rain overnight, we’ll see some breaks in the clouds today with warmer temperatures on the heels of southerly winds. Our highs will be in the 50s today.

A cold front moves through late tonight and Wednesday. There could be a few showers with that front, but most of the rain will be east of us as a storm winds up over the upper Midwest.

Thursday, Veterans Day, will be very windy with cold temperatures. Highs in the 30s and lower 40s with winds gusts to 50 miles per hour likely!

Friday will be cold, but warmer air returns this weekend. There might be a stray shower on Saturday.

