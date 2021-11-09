Special session begins formal process to investigate, impeach South Dakota AG

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers convened Tuesday for a special legislative session to begin the formal process of investigating and considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

For the first time in South Dakota history, an elected official is heading to an impeachment trial. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will face a committee of house lawmakers who will determine whether the attorney general should face an impeachment vote in the full house.

Lawmakers passed the resolution Tuesday by a vote of 58-10. All ten votes against were Republican lawmakers. The only change to the original resolution that was proposed by House Speaker Spencer Gosch is a new amendment by Pierre State Representative Will Mortenson, which would make it so the committee will release information that isn’t considered “non-confidential or non-relevant.”

“We are delving into unknown territory,” says State Rep. Fred Deutsch (R-Florence). “This has never been done before. I for one, really don’t understand what an impeachable offense is, and as we go through this process, I need to have that question answered for me.”

An official time for when the committee will consider impeachment has yet to be released, however, it’s likely they will meet early Wednesday morning.

On September 12, 2020, Ravnsborg was traveling late on a highway near Highmore after attending a political fundraiser. Ravnsborg called 911 and explained to a dispatcher that he had struck something with his car and was unsure what he had hit. Ravnsborg discovered the body of 55-year-old Joseph Boever the next morning when returning to his vehicle. Ravnsborg later told investigators he thought he struck a deer while driving home.

Ravnsborg avoided a trial and took a plea deal in August. Ravnsborg pled no contest to two misdemeanor charges in a plea deal with prosecutors.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she was “outraged” at the result of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s plea agreement in August and called on him to either resign or be impeached by the South Dakota State Legislature.

Three South Dakota law enforcement organizations have joined the chorus calling for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s resignation. The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the South Dakota Chiefs of Police Association, and the South Dakota Sheriffs Association issued a joint statement earlier this year requesting Ravnsborg to resign.

Officials say they will not release the full investigation file to the public but they did release a cover letter authored by Secretary Price which outlines what is included in the investigation file.

In the letter, Secretary Price also states he believes Ravnsborg should have been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Price says the South Dakota Highway Patrol was “ready and willing” to provide testimony regarding the crash and the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.