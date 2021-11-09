A paw-sitively helpful twist on Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The whole month of November, Bar K9 invites the community to drop off dog and cat supplies to donate to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

They have set up a designated area for people to come by and drop off supplies, otherwise, the owner, Jared Batman, invites people to donate and let your dog play around the area.

At the end of the month, everyone who donated will be entered into a drawing to win prizes.

Their first week into pets-giving, donations are better compared to last year, however, they are still in need of more items.

”Blankets and food, those are probably the two main ones, a lot of cat supplies I know they’re in need of right now too so, it is Bar K9 but we’ll accept cat supplies too,” said Batman.

You can find a list of what donations are needed here.

