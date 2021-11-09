Advertisement

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral service for his father, the Rev. Billy Graham. Franklin Graham’s surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Franklin Graham says the evangelist underwent a specialized heart surgery to treat a condition which had developed in recent months.

Mark Barber, a spokesman for North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release that Graham successfully underwent the procedure Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The news release said that in recent months, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.

The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and Graham’s doctors expect a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
A new report found that South Dakota is one of the state’s highest at-risk of losing its most...
South Dakota among the worst states for losing workers to ‘brain drain’
Red Door Trucking, LLC
Tap the brakes, getting a CDL will take some extra training
The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit...
An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue...
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue program.

Latest News

Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports
FILE - Sen. Max Cleland, D-Ga., foreground, raises his hand to the crowd at a campaign rally in...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels