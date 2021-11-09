Advertisement

Ellsworth B-1 bombers soar in global exercise

A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel...
A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe over England, May 11, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly O’Connor)(Staff Sgt. Kelly OConnor | 100th Air Refueling Wing Public )
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s thunder in the Black Hills this week as Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 bomber crews participate in Global Thunder 22, an annual U.S. Strategic Command exercise.

During the exercise, there is an increase in 28th Bomb Wing flights, including “multiple sortie generations in short windows of time,” according to a release from the base public affairs office. Because of the increased tempo, people will hear more bombers taking off from the base than usual; including on overnight missions.

Global Thunder 22 tests the reliability of the country’s nuclear triad (bombers, missiles and submarines). The Strategic Command did not state when this exercise will end.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit...
An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City
A new report found that South Dakota is one of the state’s highest at-risk of losing its most...
South Dakota among the worst states for losing workers to ‘brain drain’
Red Door Trucking, LLC
Tap the brakes, getting a CDL will take some extra training
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue...
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue program.

Latest News

Should Capitol Riot veterans be held more accountable due to their oaths?
Should Capitol Riot veterans be held more accountable due to their oaths?
Smoke in the air, Wind Cave prescribed burn seeks to make the area more natural
Smoke in the air, Wind Cave prescribed burn seeks to make the area more natural
Rural and small community hospitals were hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senator John Thune visits rural Custer hospital
The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit...
An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City