Ellsworth B-1 bombers soar in global exercise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s thunder in the Black Hills this week as Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 bomber crews participate in Global Thunder 22, an annual U.S. Strategic Command exercise.

During the exercise, there is an increase in 28th Bomb Wing flights, including “multiple sortie generations in short windows of time,” according to a release from the base public affairs office. Because of the increased tempo, people will hear more bombers taking off from the base than usual; including on overnight missions.

Global Thunder 22 tests the reliability of the country’s nuclear triad (bombers, missiles and submarines). The Strategic Command did not state when this exercise will end.

