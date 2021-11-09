Dry then Small Rain and Snow Chances This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold air sinks south and will give us the conditions favorable for the rain and snow mix that will be the weather scene over the upcoming week. With that there are several disturbances, mainly spotty in nature, which will dot our weather maps over the next seven days.

These disturbances will add more moisture to the forecast, but are they sure-fire rain and snow events? Not at all. It will mostly be widespread-spotty in nature. At best, late in the day on Wednesday and into Thursday we could see an inch or two in the Northern Hills, but overall the event will translate into a cold and windy rain versus a widespread snow event. In fact we stay close to normal (50°) for most of the week.

That cold front will do a number on our temperatures by mid-week. We will only be able to wring out 40° by Thursday and Friday.

Tonight mainly dry and 33°. Then breezy and late-day clouds with a chance of rain Tuesday with a high of 54°.

