Advertisement

Dry then Small Rain and Snow Chances This Week

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold air sinks south and will give us the conditions favorable for the rain and snow mix that will be the weather scene over the upcoming week. With that there are several disturbances, mainly spotty in nature, which will dot our weather maps over the next seven days.

These disturbances will add more moisture to the forecast, but are they sure-fire rain and snow events? Not at all. It will mostly be widespread-spotty in nature. At best, late in the day on Wednesday and into Thursday we could see an inch or two in the Northern Hills, but overall the event will translate into a cold and windy rain versus a widespread snow event. In fact we stay close to normal (50°) for most of the week.

That cold front will do a number on our temperatures by mid-week. We will only be able to wring out 40° by Thursday and Friday.

Tonight mainly dry and 33°. Then breezy and late-day clouds with a chance of rain Tuesday with a high of 54°.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Door Trucking, LLC
Tap the brakes, getting a CDL will take some extra training
A new report found that South Dakota is one of the state’s highest at-risk of losing its most...
South Dakota among the worst states for losing workers to ‘brain drain’
Hutmacher sets state record
Rapid City teen sets state youth bowling record
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received...
Over 33,000 signatures collected for Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
As the South Dakota Supreme Court has yet to rule on Amendment A, South Dakotans for Better...
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws collecting signatures for new potential ballot question

Latest News

forecast
KOTA Rhonda Lee Web Forecast
Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this week
Light rain and snow possible
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Wet Snow this Morning; Cloudy and Cool the Rest of the Day
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Forecast