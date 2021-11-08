Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue program.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time, the Rapid City Police Department is partnering with children. They have joined the national program Big’s in Blue to mentor children in the Big Brothers Big Sisters youth organization.

The police department has paired up with “littles” to provide role models and opportunities for the children in the community.

“We also create better relationships and bonds with the family’s that we’re out there serving,” said Christian Seigel, lieutenant of Rapid City Police Department.

The officer and little pair do activities together such as going to the movies or hiking. RCPD is initiating activities for the program inside the department for children that haven’t been paired to a big.

Last week, the Rapid City police invited the kids to tour the department to learn and experience the different elements of a police officer’s career, such as briefings and police cars.

“The partnerships, the relationships that are built will continue for years to come,” said Seigel.

Siegel says it’s rewarding to be able to mentor the youth of the community and provide the tools to become successful adults.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program is celebrating its 60th year in the Black Hills.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.