Advertisement

Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue program.

Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue...
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue program.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time, the Rapid City Police Department is partnering with children. They have joined the national program Big’s in Blue to mentor children in the Big Brothers Big Sisters youth organization.

The police department has paired up with “littles” to provide role models and opportunities for the children in the community.

“We also create better relationships and bonds with the family’s that we’re out there serving,” said Christian Seigel, lieutenant of Rapid City Police Department.

The officer and little pair do activities together such as going to the movies or hiking. RCPD is initiating activities for the program inside the department for children that haven’t been paired to a big.

Last week, the Rapid City police invited the kids to tour the department to learn and experience the different elements of a police officer’s career, such as briefings and police cars.

“The partnerships, the relationships that are built will continue for years to come,” said Seigel.

Siegel says it’s rewarding to be able to mentor the youth of the community and provide the tools to become successful adults.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program is celebrating its 60th year in the Black Hills.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report found that South Dakota is one of the state’s highest at-risk of losing its most...
South Dakota among the worst states for losing workers to ‘brain drain’
Red Door Trucking, LLC
Tap the brakes, getting a CDL will take some extra training
stock footage of judge's gavel
Judge Viken hands down two life sentences in the 2016 murder of Vinny Brewer
Box Elder Police Officer pleas guilty to sexual assault.
Former Box Elder police officer pleas guilty to aggravated sexual abuse
Hutmacher sets state record
Rapid City teen sets state youth bowling record

Latest News

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received...
Over 33,000 signatures collected for Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
As the South Dakota Supreme Court has yet to rule on Amendment A, South Dakotans for Better...
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws collecting signatures for new potential ballot question
Herd in the Hills.
National Bison Day, celebrating America’s national mammal
The burn is meant to help the Cave be more natural.
Smoke in the air, Wind Cave prescribed burn seeks to make the area more natural