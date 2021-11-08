Advertisement

Light Rain and Snow is Possible Tonight

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light rain and snow is expected to form across the Black Hills over the next couple of hours. This will likely continue into tomorrow morning until about noon. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be a lot cooler than today with highs in the 40s across the viewing area. Tomorrow night we may see some light-to-moderate rain to the south of Rapid City, but mostly dry weather is expected in the Black Hills overnight tomorrow. Our next chance of widespread rain and snow after tonight and tomorrow morning will be Wednesday night and Thursday.

