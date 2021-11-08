Advertisement

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House’s urging. But President Joe Biden has again rejected the former president’s invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 8, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six associates of former President Donald Trump who were involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election, further escalating the panel’s probe into the origins of the violent attack.

The panel’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a statement Monday that the committee was demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who strategized about how to halt the certification of Biden’s victory in a so-called “war room” ahead of the siege.

Thompson said the committee had issued subpoenas to William Stepien, manager of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, a lawyer who advised the former president; Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Trump who talked with Trump ahead of the insurrection; and Bernard Kerik, who the committee says paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan. 6.

“In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes. The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all,” Thompson said in a statement.

