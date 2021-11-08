Advertisement

Girl Scouts have a new flavor and it’s called STEM

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon launched their Mobile STEM Center in May and held the official ribbon cutting Monday on national STEM day.
Girl Scouts mobile STEM center
Girl Scouts mobile STEM center(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Mobile STEM center makes STEM technologies accessible for each girl in their community to allow them to engage and go forward on the science, technology, engineering, and mathematic path.

The Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon covers all of South Dakota and North Dakota, along with some western counties in Minnesota.

While girl scout cookies and outdoor activities are still a pillar in the program. The Mobile STEM Center is becoming one too, there are three badge-earning programs girls can take through the STEM center, such as badges in robotics, citizen scientist, and mechanical engineering.

“So what we’re hoping to do here at girl scouts is to continue to spark that interest and their curiosity to show them the career opportunities that they have in STEM and to help them continue to learn and grow and gain those leadership skills to be female leaders in the STEM industry later in life,” said Stacey Andernacht, director of public relations and communications for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

She says based on studies that girl scouts are choosing to divert away from STEM at a young age, as early as fourth grade.

