An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit called “No Child’s Play”.

The exhibit displays the perspective of children before, during, and after the Holocaust through images focused on toys, games, artwork, diaries, and personal experiences.

President of the Synagogue of the Hills in Rapid City, Steven Ben, says this exhibit is meant to remind people of the tragic events, now that the number of survivors is diminishing due to age.

He also says that this exhibit is timely and serves as a reminder to minorities - even in modern times.

”This is why it’s important that these traveling exhibits continue to circulate in our population as a constant reminder of not only what happens but of providing vigilance for the ensuing years,” said Ben.

The exhibit is open from Monday to Friday at the Journey Museum.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.