1 dead, 2 injured in central Sioux Falls shooting Sunday

Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A central Sioux Falls shooting over the weekend left one man dead and two others injured, police say.

Sioux Falls Police say about 40 people in two different groups were in the parking lot of Giliberto’s on Minnesota Avenue just after 2:30 am Sunday. A disagreement between the two groups broke out before someone pulled out a gun and fired.

Three people were struck in the shooting, according to police. A 26-year-old and a 29-year-old were injured. A 37-year-old died from his injuries at a hospital.

Police say multiple people may have been recording the incident before the fatal shooting and the shooting itself.

Police are asking Police are anyone with information to call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

As one person was leaving the scene, they nearly ran over a responding officer, police say. 20-year-old Isaac Mohammod Wali was arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, fleeing police, and resisting arrest. Police say Wali did not have any weapons in his possession and has not been directly linked to the shooting.

