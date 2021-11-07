South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws collecting signatures for new potential ballot question

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The organization that crafted Amendment A, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in South Dakota, is making another attempt to make legalization a reality.

As the South Dakota Supreme Court has yet to rule on Amendment A, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana laws are already preparing for a potential new ballot initiative.

The organization is gathering signatures for a proposed 2022 ballot initiative to legalize recreational use.

Campaign director Matthew Schweich said that while he’s confident the Supreme Court will uphold the will of the voters, they’re prepared to take new steps in the fight.

”We have the ability to either stop our signature drive, or if we’ve already filed our petitions, we can withdraw our initiative from the ballot, and that’s what we would do,” Schweich said. “I’m still hopeful that the South Dakota Supreme Court will issue a good ruling, and we’ll ultimately end up with an outcome that the voters approved in 2020.”

The organizations will collect the signatures they’ve received so far this weekend.

