Smoke in the air, Wind Cave prescribed burn seeks to make the area more natural

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s been quite a few wildfires this year in South Dakota that have required resources, sometimes federal ones, to put them out.

Saturday, there was a fire at Wind Cave National Park, but. not a wild one. This one was on purpose.

This particular fire is considered to be a prescribed burn. Or, in other words, it was planned.

Fire officials are encouraging people not to report it. In this case, a good deal of effort went into the planning of it beforehand, according to the Prescribed Burn’s Information Officer, Tom Farrell, who says, “We actually have tried to burn this area for two or three years now and we just don’t have the right conditions. So, it just shows you how careful we are to make sure we don’t start until everything’s within prescription.”

The fire is projected to burn 676 acres to eliminate potential fuels and illustrate a safer environment, but that’s not it. There’s an unnatural amount of trees that need to go in order to make the cave healthier.

“Trees suck up a lot of water. We’re trying to keep the cave as natural as possible, and now there’s more trees on the surface than there used to be. So, by having a prescribed fire like this we can reduce the trees,” says Farrell, “ [and] hopefully get a little more water trickling into the cave.”

He says that although fires can be dangerous, because of their unpredictable nature, timing is key.

“Prescribed burns, you know, they’re a little bit risky. But, we’d rather try and burn on a day like this where there’s mild conditions than wait for the middle of summer when it’s a very hot day, high winds and resources are hours away,” Farrell says.

Once the burn is over, mostly everything will open back up, except for the a hiking trail north of the Visitor Center.

Farrell says that’s because, “It’s actually in the burned area and we want to make sure there’s no trees that could potentially fall on you, and just kind of check and make sure everything’s okay for our visitors walking that trail.”

Prescribed burns in Wind Cave National Park aren’t anything new.

“We’ve been having a prescribed fire program since 1972. We were one of the first parks to start doing that. We feel that it’s a very effective tool to help manage the park,” Farrell says.

Saturday afternoon, fire officials said that if the wind kept up, they’ll have to finish up Sunday. They’re making sure safe conditions are being met.

