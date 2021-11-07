National Bison Day, celebrating America’s national mammal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2016, the National Bison Act was signed, making the bison the United States of America’s national mammal, and Saturday is National Bison Day.

It was less than 100 years ago that the American bison nearly went extinct.

The U.S. Department of interior helped stop that from happening. By first, beginning in 1872, Yellowstone National Park protected its remaining two dozen bison.

Now, the Department of Interior lands support 17 herds in 12 states, with approximately ten-thousand bison spanning across four and a half million acres.

The U.S. Senate designated the first Saturday in November to the animal, encouraging people to partake in bison centered activities.

