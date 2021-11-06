Advertisement

Should Capitol Riot veterans be held more accountable due to their oaths?

Rapid City Veteran
Rapid City Veteran(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Following the early January Capitol Riots that left more than 600 people charged with participating, federal officials have been citing peoples military experience as leverage for jail time.

Officials say it has to do with the oaths they took during their military careers.

Down at the Rapid City VFW, Jerome Olson, a Former U.S. Military Member, says, “Storming the Capitol was uncalled for, but an ex-veteran? Why would you treat them any different. Active Duty? Yes. I would totally agree with that, but not an ex-veteran.”

Veteran vs. Citizen

“Veteran’s are held to a different standard. You know? Kind of a shame,” says Olson.

Should Retired Vet’s be held to the oaths they made during their service?

“No,” Olson says. “Shouldn’t we all be accountable, and held at the same level, and treated the same? It’s that simple, isn’t it?”

He says when it comes to Veterans...

“They sacrificed enough.”

Treatment

“I don’t think Veteran’s are treated very well with this administration. Everybody should be treated the same,” Olson asks, “shouldn’t they? I don’t know what else to add to it. It’s just, this whole works is crazy.

“God bless the veterans,” says Olson.

