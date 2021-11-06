Advertisement

Rain, Snow, and Cooler Temperatures Are Expected Next Week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rest of today and tonight will remain mild and dry. Tomorrow will be another day above average with highs in the 60s in western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming is going to be cooler with highs in the 50s. As we head into the evening hours tomorrow, we expect to see rain and snow begin to impact the northern hills. The rain and snow is expected to be light, but may continue throughout tomorrow night and Monday. The rest of next week is looking mostly dry with highs in the 40s and 50s.

