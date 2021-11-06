Clocks Back and Get Ready for a Cool Down

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Don’t forget to move those clocks back an hour Sunday morning at 2AM. We have a series of weak disturbances that will mess with the zonal flow trekking across the area over the next few days. There are a few small chances of a rain/snow mix breaking through that zonal flow, but at this point we don’t anticipate anything significant.

Those disturbance will add more moisture to the forecast for the next several days, but are they sure-fire rain and snow events? Not at all. It will mostly be widespread-spotty in nature. If you catch my drift. Everyone has a chance, but it is not a given. The stationary boundary that is representing the zonal flow will keep the cloud cover over us for several days with peeks of sun in between. Cold air sinks south and will give us the conditions favorable for the rain and snow mix that will be the weather scene over the next week.

Over the next seven days we are keeping an eye on a low that is moving into the Midwest, but the where’s and when’s are up in the air so to speak. At this point it looks like the worst of it will go to our south and then east, but we will monitor it.

