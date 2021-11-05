Advertisement

Prince delivered a big season for Lead-Deadwood

Jayna Prince was a key player and leader for the Golddiggers
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Lead-Deadwood volleyball team’s stay in the playoffs didn’t last as long as the Golddiggers would have liked, but Jayna Prince wrapped up her high school volleyball career with a strong senior season. Prince will head to Montana State next year where she will study Exercise Science.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both individuals charged with being involved in a murder in Rapid City, SD off of HWY 16.
2 Rapid City men charged with murder make first court appearance
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
The first license for medical cannabis dispensary has been issued by Rapid City
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
UPDATE: Name Released In Jones County Fatal Crash
Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson are accused of murdering 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case

Latest News

11-4 deadwood volleyball
Prince delivered a big season for Lead-Deadwood
11-3 hot springs aow
Brooke Harkless-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
11-3 hot springs aow
Brooke Harkless-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
11-2 stm volleyball
STM volleyball earns playoff win over Hot Springs