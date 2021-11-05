Prince delivered a big season for Lead-Deadwood
Jayna Prince was a key player and leader for the Golddiggers
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Lead-Deadwood volleyball team’s stay in the playoffs didn’t last as long as the Golddiggers would have liked, but Jayna Prince wrapped up her high school volleyball career with a strong senior season. Prince will head to Montana State next year where she will study Exercise Science.
