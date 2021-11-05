Prescribed fire planned for Saturday, November 6, in Wind Cave National Park

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KOTA) – A prescribed fire will be conducted by Wind Cave National Park beginning on Saturday, November 6. The fire with cover a 676-acre area of land. Ignition is planned to begin mid-morning. Closures:

CLOSURES: Highway 385 and the headquarters north and south access roads will be closed periodically due to smoke and nearby flames for up to one hour at a time.

During the day of the fire, smoke may be heavy at times along Highway 385 and visible from the surrounding region. The highway might be closed intermittently for safety reasons.

Unless there is significant precipitation, smoke might be seen in the area for several days following the fire. The Prairie Vista Trail behind the visitor center will be closed during fire operations and possibly for two weeks following the burn. The Wind Cave Canyon Trail will also be closed during the fire. Other impacts to park operations are expected but efforts will be made to minimize visitor impacts.

