Pennington County has 3 new graduates from Drug Court

drug court
drug court(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Judge Matt Brown oversaw the event and shared his encouragement for those who completed the drug program.

Drug Court started in Pennington County in 2016 and allows those who complete the program the ability to stay out of prison.

Ike was one of the three graduates and says today meant a lot to him and says the court taught him how to be an adult and adds this is the first time he has been sober in his adult life.

He also graduated with Erin W. who he credits for getting him through to graduation day.

“It was amazing, We walked out of jail together, we went through this whole program basically holding hands and I don’t think I could have done it without her,” Ike S. drug court graduate

Judge Brown told graduates that “today is not the end of the journey but the end of the beginning,” for them and that they were all gladiators for making it through the program.

