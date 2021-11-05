Cooking with Eric - Winter White Chili

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a super simple and super delicious dish! Perfect for a weeknight meal on a cold winter’s day!

Brown a pound of ground pork until no longer pink. Add a chopped medium onion and continue cooking until onion is softened.

To that mixture add 2 teaspoons of chili powder, 1 teaspoon of ground cumin, a can of white beans, drained a can of corn, drained, and a can of chicken broth.

Bring to a boil and add a 4-ounce can of chopped green chilies, drained.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes.

Serve with a white cheese or sour cream, if desired.

