Breezy and Mild Today; Unseasonably Warm Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A very weak cold front is moving through today. The air behind this front isn’t much cooler than what we’ve seen, so expect highs again today to reach the 60s.

Saturday will be a very warm day for this time of year as high pressure builds over the area. Some places may see 70 degree heat on Saturday.

On Sunday, the next trough approaches from the west. We’ll see winds shift to the north, bringing in slightly cooler air. This next system may be just strong enough to bring a few showers Sunday night and Monday, but nothing heavy.

More unsettled weather and more normal temperatures will settle in later next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.