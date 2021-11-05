Advertisement

Box Elder Police Officer pleas guilty to rape

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Nov. 5, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A year ago, Officer Ricardo Olandez with the Box Elder Police Department administered a life saving dose of Naloxone to a man who nearly overdosed.

Friday, he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse in federal court in Rapid City.

According to the factual basis statement signed by Olandez, he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim repeatedly over a six week period earlier this year in his home on Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The victim eventually told Olandez’s wife, who then confronted him.

The statement says Olandez apologized for what he had done and fled to Montana, and was eventually arrested in Georgia.

He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced.

