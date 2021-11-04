Advertisement

Sunny Skies and Warm Weather Expected For the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Highs tomorrow will once again be above average with 60s forecasted for most of our area. We are also going to see gusty winds with gusts as high as 45 mph possible in the early afternoon. Winds will die down as we head into the weekend, but the temperatures will remain warm with upper 60s and lower 70s expected on Saturday. As we head into next week, temperatures are expected to cool back down into the 40s and 50s starting on Monday.

