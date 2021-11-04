Advertisement

Rapid City rose beds get tucked in for winter bedtime

The rose beds are tucked in for the winter.
The rose beds are tucked in for the winter.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With winter just ahead, soon enough, a jacket will be a requirement for most days to keep you warm.

However, while you’re putting on your winter coat, flowers are fending for themselves and going toe-to-toe with the elements.

Not all flowers will make it, but the City of Rapid City is keen on making sure the roses do by putting them to bed.

Crews have trimmed the roses to 15-inches tall and are now hauling in leaves from nearby parks to cover them up.

John Berglund, Rapid City’s Greenhouse Specialist, says when leaves start to fall, there’s a window of time to get them over to Memorial and Halley Park to insulate the rose beds.

He says he’s got plenty of help to get the task done over the next two days. He adds time is of the essence, as roses aren’t capable of surviving through the winter months by themselves, because of South Dakota’s inconsistent climate.

”It’s not going to keep the roses warm, but it will keep the temperature constant. Throughout the winter with our hot days, cold days, it’ll just kind of keep them roses asleep and let them hibernate for the winter until next spring when we’ll uncover them. Then, they’ll start growing and doing their thing again,” says Berglund.

Berglund says that although it’s sad to cover them, it’s all part of a cycle that makes sure they’ll be ready to go when the temperatures are more consistent.

He says that tends to be around April, or when overnight lows are around 30 degrees.

