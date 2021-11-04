Advertisement

Mild Temperatures today; Windy and Mild Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today’s weather will be amazing! Highs will be in the 60s, which is about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be fairly light.

A Pacific cold front will move through tonight and Friday. Gusty winds are likely, but temperatures will still be quite mild for this time of year.

The weekend will feature warmer than normal temperatures, too. No major changes in the weather pattern are likely until the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both individuals charged with being involved in a murder in Rapid City, SD off of HWY 16.
2 Rapid City men charged with murder make first court appearance
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson are accused of murdering 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
The first license for medical cannabis dispensary has been issued by Rapid City
UPDATE: Name Released In Jones County Fatal Crash

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Forecast
Highs in the 60s for the next several days
Warmer Weather and Sunshine is Expected For the Weekend
Highs in the 60s for the next several days
Sunny skies and warm weather are in the forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Milder and Dry through the Rest of the Week