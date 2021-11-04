Advertisement

Lap pool at Roosevelt Swim Center closing for repairs

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Roosevelt Swim Center will close their 25-yard lap pool for repairs beginning November 14. The repair could last up to 15 days.

The Center’s hours of operation won’t change and the leisure pool will stay open. The repairs are not related to work done in August.

“We discovered some issues with the caulking in the lap pool in recent weeks and the problem is not going to get any better,” said City Recreation Division Manager Doug Lowe.  “It is an issue beyond our control but one we can’t avoid repairing and we want to do it before the Center hosts swim events in December.

Swim Center classes and program may be impacted. Other parts of the facility will not be affected by this temporary closure.

If the lap pool repairs are finished early, Lowe says the public will be notified.

