Do college graduates get as much as they give?

It’s called an investment in your future... college. But, as tuition costs continue to rise, is there a real return on that investment?
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - College and university tuition continues to rise while wages post-graduation lags behind.

Based on data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, wages between 1989 to 2016 have risen 0.3%. But, the National Center for Education Statistics says the cost of a four-year degree doubled in that same amount of time.

In South Dakota... the least expensive public school is Northern State University with a median debt of $22,250, this includes tuition, fees, and supplies. The most expensive public school is South Dakota Mines with a median debt of $27,000.

However, the median earnings for School of Mines, which considers the annual salaries of employed students 10 years after enrollment, is $56,500.

“Students, this most recent cohort, made over $66,000 on average their first year on their starting salary,” said Matthew Hanley, director of career and professional development center at South Dakota Mines.

Hanley says it takes graduates approximately two years to pay off their student loans. This is because the university has now reached a 97% job placement, even throughout the pandemic.

“The demand for scientists and engineers actually really never went away, even during the height of COVID, these companies still needed people who could solve these complex challenges that were created by COVID, things like the supply chain crisis, demand for manufacturing,” said Hanley.

South Dakota Mines students find careers after graduation based on demand and opportunity. 79% of 2020 students accepted job offers with a company that recruited them on campus.

“So we have a longstanding relationship with a lot of companies that come and recruit every year,” said Hanley.

The most expensive private school in the state is Augustana University with a median debt of $26,607 and the least expensive private school is the University of Sioux Falls with a median debt of $23,250.

