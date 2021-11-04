Bye-bye 3G cell phone coverage for South Dakota in 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cell phones have come a long way over the last few decades.

Companies like Verizon, At&T, Samsung and T-Mobile have put towers up all over the world for coverage. Starting 2022, it’s time to say goodbye to the 3G ones in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission says they’d like people to plan ahead for the change if they have 3G phones, adding that phasing out the service in South Dakota is part of a bigger plan for providers to be rid of the dated facilities and concentrate on newer ones.

Chris Neill, Repair Technician with We-Fix-It Phone Repair in Rapid City, says they’re probably nixing 3G, because providers find it more profitable to use current technology that lends itself to faster speeds.

He says he doubts many will pay the change much mind.

”Not a lot of phones actually come out with 3G anymore. I even get flip phones in here that have 4G service on them. I don’t think anyone is going to notice. Like I said, most phones don’t have 3G service anyway, because 5G is the next up and coming thing. It’ll allow for faster service. So, moving everything up to 4G is a lot more beneficial for the consumer,” says Neill, “as well as for the companies themselves.”

Neill says usually 3G only shows up when the nearest tower is a 3G one, but it’s only connecting to it because it’s closer, not because it’s necessary.

3G phones are not compatible with 4G service.

