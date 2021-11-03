Warmer Weather and Sunshine is Expected For the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected to continue for the next several days. Temperatures tomorrow will warm up with highs forecasted in the mid-60s, and some areas may even reach 70 tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the 60s for Friday, but we do expect to see very gusty winds. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph on Friday. The weather over the weekend is looking gorgeous, with sunny skies and highs in the 60s expected.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.