Monument Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination will soon be available at Monument Health in Rapid City, Custer and Spearfish. This development comes following the recommendation by the CDC that children ages 5 to 11 receive the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is arriving this week in pediatric-safe doses, said Scott Peterson, Senior Director of Pharmacy for Monument Health. Dosage for children is lower than the adult doses.

The recommendation was issued on Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - the final step in the authorization process. They say that clinical trials showed that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and provides more than 90 percent protection against symptomatic disease among children.

Appointments can be made by visiting monument.health/covidvaccine, texting VACCINE to 844-736-4798 or by calling 605-755-1350.

In Custer, the pediatric vaccines are being administered at Monument Health Custer Clinic and in Spearfish at the Monument Health North Avenue Clinic. Adult vaccinations will continue to be offered at the Spearfish North 10th Street Clinic.

In Rapid City, vaccinations are available at the Monument Health vaccination clinic at the Rushmore Mall, the Family Medicine Residency Clinic and the Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard.

The Rushmore Mall clinic is currently open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However, a special Saturday vaccination clinic is set for Nov. 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Saturday clinic will be convenient for families and children who are at work and in school during the week. The clinic is located at the east end of the Rushmore Mall. To get there, use the Main Entrance, go through the Food Court and follow the signs.

