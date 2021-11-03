Advertisement

The first license for medical cannabis dispensary has been issued by Rapid City

Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The license was given to Puffy’s on Campbell street, and the city has 10 to 12 more applications that have paid the admission fee of 1,500 dollars, to review.

15 initial applications are the maximum. The application process can be lengthy, after filling a request form, it then can advance to finance, if approved, which can take up to 45 days to review an application, along with the process of a background check, all that is required for a license is to be submitted to the state by December 31st.

That deadline allows provisional licenses to enter the state drawing for dispensary licenses.

”We’ve bonded with some of these applicants because they want to do it right, it’s very important to them so they return to our office over and over again to ensure that they’re getting everything that we need and it’s been a real positive experience for all of us,” said Vicki Fischer, interim community development director for the city of Rapid City.

Pauline Sumption, finance director for the city of Rapid City, says they will hopefully get through the second application Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson are accused of murdering 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
Body found in ditch off Highway 16
Mike and Jean Rounds
Jean Rounds, former first lady and wife to Sen. Rounds, passes away at age 65
Brandon Lindemann pled not guilty and is set to go to trial.
Rapid City man acquitted of sexual abuse

Latest News

Christmas shipments get toyed with too, “It’s going to be fun, but maybe a little bit different.”
Christmas shipments get toyed with too, “It’s going to be fun, but maybe a little bit different.”
panhadling
panhandling
UPDATE: Name Released In Jones County Fatal Crash
Both individuals charged with being involved in a murder in Rapid City, SD off of HWY 16.
2 Rapid City men charged with murder make first court appearance