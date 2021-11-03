Advertisement

CDC recommends children ages 5 to 11 be administered pediatric-safe level of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

(WKYT)
By Jill Sears
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The CDC has just released it’s new recommendation that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine be administered to children between the ages of 5 and 11. The vaccine is administered in lower, pediatric-safe doses, said Scott Peterson, Senior Director of Pharmacy for Monument Health. Dosage for children is lower than the adult doses.

After rigorous clinical trials , the CDC has concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is safe, and provides more than 90 percent protection against symptomatic disease among children.

On Wednesday, South Dakota has 372 new cases of COVID. There are currently 5,662 active cases.

187 people are currently hospitalized in the state.

South Dakota has now lost 2,253 people to the virus. Two of the virus’s latest victims have died in Pennington County

Pennington County has 93 new cases, Meade County has 27 new cases, Lawrence County has 14 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 12 new cases, Todd, Fall River, and Butte counties have 7 new cases, Custer and Lyman counties have 4 new cases, Harding and Perkins counties have 3 new cases each, Haakon County has 2 new cases, and Jackson County has 1 new case.

