Advertisement

2 Rapid City men charged with murder make first court appearance

Both individuals charged with being involved in a murder in Rapid City, SD off of HWY 16.
Both individuals charged with being involved in a murder in Rapid City, SD off of HWY 16.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 25-year-old Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson, 29, both of Rapid City, appeared for the first time in court for the murder of 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.

Aronson was found dead in a ditch off of Highway 16 at Wilderness Canyon Road Monday morning.

Thorson was charged with 2nd-degree murder, possibly facing life in prison, where the state alleges he shot Aronson in the head.

The state requested a 1-million dollar bond, calling him a serious flight risk and threat to the community.

Thorson’s attorney requested that be lowered due to both his work and his wife being in town.

Staton is charged with accessory to a crime, where the state alleges he helped to dump and discard Aronson’s body.

The state sought a 500-thousand dollar bond, while Staton’s attorney argued that it should also be lower, because of friends he has in town and his job in Rapid City at Dakota Panel.

Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen said that despite neither defendant having much history with crime, she granted the states requests for both individuals due to what she called the severity of the charges and the likelihood they’ll be increased.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
Body found in ditch off Highway 16
Mike and Jean Rounds
Jean Rounds, former first lady and wife to Sen. Rounds, passes away at age 65
Brandon Lindemann pled not guilty and is set to go to trial.
Rapid City man acquitted of sexual abuse

Latest News

CDC recommends children ages 5 to 11 be administered pediatric-safe level of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine
Monument Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
The roads are getting increasingly more dangerous
The roads are getting increasingly more dangerous
Are ‘no panhandling signs’ in Rapid City addressing the problem?
Are ‘no panhandling signs’ in Rapid City addressing the problem?