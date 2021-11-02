Advertisement

UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case

(WRDW)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pennington County, S.D. (KOTA) – Authorities have arrested two people who they believe are connected to the murder of a man who’s body was found in a ditch near Highway 16.

Following an autopsy, the medical examiner determined that Dhani I. Aronson, 25, had been murdered.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Rapid City Police Department, the two suspects, Jacob Staton, 25, and Andrew Thorson, 29, both of Rapid City, were arrested on Monday night and charged with accessory to murder.

“We’re pleased at how quickly the investigators were able to put the pieces together and make arrests in this murder case,” said Captain of Investigations Tony Harrison. “Good team work and inter-agency collaboration allowed us to locate the suspects within about 12 hours of discovering the victim. We’re not done combing through the details. More charges could be pending.”

Most Read

Body found in ditch off Highway 16
South Dakota on Monday: The Numbers
Tracy Laughlin enters guilty plea
Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel
Polar Plunge
Polar Plunge has extra meaning for one Pennington County Sheriff’s Office employee
Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit
Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit

Latest News

rapid
HALLOWEEN SPENDING - VOD - clipped version
rapid city
PANHANDLING - VOD - clipped version
scary
ALGORITHIMS - VOD - clipped version
body
HIGHWAY 16 Body - VOD - clipped version