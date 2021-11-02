Advertisement

Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures Are in the Forecast For the End of the Week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been a very cold morning for Rapid City, and temperatures will remain cool throughout the day. After we expect tonight to be another night with lows below freezing, temperatures will start to warm up tomorrow with highs in the 50s expected. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s are in the forecast for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in ditch off Highway 16
South Dakota on Monday: The Numbers
Tracy Laughlin enters guilty plea
Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel
Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit
Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit
Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar passed away at the age of 92 on October 31st, 2021.
Former SD Governor Frank Farrar dies, Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff

Latest News

Temperatures will warm up throughout
More Sunny Skies Expected This Week
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Chilly Tuesday, but warmer air will follow
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Chilly Today; Slow Warming Trend through the Rest of the Week
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST