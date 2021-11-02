Advertisement

SD Retailers Association offers $1,000 workforce incentive

(WILX)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - A labor shortage has been plaguing businesses nationwide, and South Dakota has not been immune to the struggle.

Now, the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) is trying to lure more out of state workers to fill jobs in South Dakota with a cash incentive.

The SDRA is offering $1,000 hiring bonuses to out of state workers who take jobs with businesses in South Dakota that are members of the SDRA. The employees must work thirty hours, and would receive the first half after 90 days, and the second half after 180 days.

SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says that they’re hoping to capitalize on a number of people already moving to the Rushmore State.

“If we can take an individual who is a primary wage earner, and we can have their spouse, neighbor, family member who is moving and coming along with them to South Dakota, and we can get them into a retail career, than that is absolutely a win for both parties,” said Sanderson.

Sanderson says that workforce shortages have plagued South Dakota for years, and it is something that the SDRA has worked to combat for just as long. However, the bonuses are a new step for them.

“We’ve been addressing this up to this labor shortage up to this point with information,” explained Sanderson. “Things like tips and tricks to make sure employees feel valued, make sure you are compensating them properly, helping them with child care. Ultimately, what it comes down to is that those things are all good, but maybe we can do more.”

That means businesses like Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint in Pierre can put themselves out there just a bit more to out of state workers.

“We are always trying to look for new people in our business, this is a new business and South Dakota gives us the opportunity to do that,” said Daron Wheelhouse, owner of Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint. “This will be a huge help for us because we can expand our outreach effort more to those workers who are out of state right now as well.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in ditch off Highway 16
South Dakota on Monday: The Numbers
Tracy Laughlin enters guilty plea
Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel
Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit
Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit
Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar passed away at the age of 92 on October 31st, 2021.
Former SD Governor Frank Farrar dies, Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff

Latest News

South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
Speaker Spencer Gosch finalizes members of impeachment committee
new signs
New signs downtown Rapid City tell the public it’s okay to say “no”
This year’s Halloween was a success, at least according to the stores. Holiday sales reached a...
A record-breaking year for Halloween sales
TikTok, Snapchat, Youtube, and Facebook have been monitoring activity and data to curate an...
We use an algorithm every day, but what does it mean?