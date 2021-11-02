Are ‘no panhandling signs’ in Rapid City addressing the problem?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recently, the City of Rapid City has put up signs encouraging people not to give money directly to panhandlers.

Mayor Steve Allender says there are plenty of Rapid City resources available to help the homeless, and he recommends dedicating funds directly to them instead.

Journey On is an organization that seeks to bring those resources straight to the homeless, eliminating the middle man, and approaching those who are homeless face-to-face and asking them what they need.

“Making things worse has nothing to do with compassion. We’re at a point in our City’s history where we’re providing more effective programming,” says Allender. “We have more resources both physical and financial going toward helping the homeless.”

Allender’s talking about resources like the Care Campus, Cornerstone Rescue mission, The Hope Center and many more. One organization tries to tie it all together.

“We do houseless outreach in the community,” says Journey On Program Director Devaughn Pearson. “We meet our houseless community members and try to connect them with resources in the community that will help them get permanent housing.”

They actually take to the streets and come and check out areas that are known as homeless hotspots, like Rapid Creek and the skate park. They go up to people and ask them if they need a hand. If they do, Journey On gets them connected to the resources that they need.

“We just checked somebody into the CARE Campus a few minutes ago. We go out and meet them where they’re at, because a lot of times they don’t make it to the resources. So, we make it to them and try to be that connector piece. It could be treatment resources, a lot of people don’t have their documents to start the housing process. It could be they need a ride, [or] they need need groceries. They might need medical attention,” says Pearson.

“They have some basic resources,” says Local Rapid City Homeless Man, Barney Poeples. “I come in here for more food and for coffee and stuff. But, you still have the lower economic class, which is the majority of Rapid City here is poverty, misery, wretchedness, you know. So, people have been pretty much left out on the street. I’m on disability from a stroke and I haven’t been able to get my case worker to come down here and I have two checks coming in. I lost a finger and five toes, because of all of this inrelativity that’s going on.”

“We’ll start out by the swim center and we’ll kind of make out way this way and check down by the creek and make sure people aren’t, like, passed out. We’ll make sure they’re safe,” says Pearson. “I think it’s a good step in the right direction, but it is a community issue. We all need to do our part to help our houseless relatives, because they are our relatives.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.