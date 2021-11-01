Advertisement

Polar Plunge has extra meaning for one Pennington County Sheriff’s Office employee

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Roy VanBerkum is a correctional officer at the Pennington County Jail his daughter Tilly is an athlete for Special Olympics. She plays many sports.

“I like doing basketball and fun sports. and hanging out with my parents,” says Tilly VanBerkum

The polar plunge has supporters throughout the community but few are bigger than Van Berkum’s employer.

“The Sheriff’s department and deputies, and where I work as a correction officer, and it is a 24/7/365 job and for them to take their days off and participate in the polar plunge is fulfilling and humbling,” says Roy VanBerkum

Roy and his daughter were planning on jumping this year.

But Roy had surgery and won’t be participating but the event in years past and present will be fresh on his mind.

“Yes I did, what did you think of the water, it was cold. Do you want to do it in the future, Yes” reporter and Tilly talk

Tilly isn’t only a familiar face at the polar plunge she is also known by her dad’s coworkers.

“Tilly has had the oppurtunity to stop in from time to time in the admin area and meet people and she mentioned Andy who was part of the plunge a year and a half ago,” Roy added

Funds raised from the polar plunge benefit athletes such as Tilly.... and allow them the chance to participate in Special Olympics year-round.

“I know Tilly has really taken to skiing and skiing can be important and has been a great opportunity for her,” continued Roy Skiing is doing good and good job and listening to your coach,” added Tilly

With hundreds of locals set to cannonball into cold water for a good cause.... the Van Berkum’s invite everyone to come and watch.

“Tt is a great event, great time and celebration. That everyone who has the opportunity to come and see and enjoy the time as well,” added Roy

